Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the quarter. National Health Investors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 1.29% of National Health Investors worth $29,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $55,826,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 785.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 175,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wedbush started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

NHI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,382. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

