Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $36.84 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,953,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 1.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,914.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,789 shares in the last quarter.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

NYSE HR traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 2,029,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,823. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

