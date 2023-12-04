Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,095 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 4.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.32% of VICI Properties worth $101,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,564. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

