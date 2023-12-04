American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183,738 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 4.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $116,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.97. 725,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.17. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

