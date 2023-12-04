Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,921 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty makes up about 3.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $74,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 323,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

