Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,768 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 2.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ventas worth $56,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $47.07. 667,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4,680.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile



Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

