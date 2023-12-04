Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $89.20 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,626 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 3.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Welltower worth $89,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.