Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $1.65 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Trading Down 3.0 %

EQT stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 919,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,891. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

