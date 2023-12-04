Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,344. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

