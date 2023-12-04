Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 735 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 707,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

