Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $575.60.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $19.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $526.01. The company had a trading volume of 253,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,546. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $564.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.