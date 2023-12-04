Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $24.77 Million Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731,828 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. 479,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,968. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

