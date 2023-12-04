Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,724 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.69% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $19,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. 1,023,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,120. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

