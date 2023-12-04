iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chanos & Co LP

Chanos & Co LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Chanos & Co LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chanos & Co LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,269 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.16. 1,107,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,652. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.4853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

