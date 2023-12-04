1060 Capital LLC Sells 316,897 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

1060 Capital LLC lowered its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,897 shares during the period. Full House Resorts accounts for about 2.4% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Full House Resorts worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,340. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $186.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 201,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,036.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,600. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

