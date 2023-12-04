Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Sun Communities stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 158,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

