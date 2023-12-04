1060 Capital LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

1060 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 9.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.91. 2,110,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

