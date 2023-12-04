Short Interest in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Increases By 12.0%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

CRM traded down $8.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.73. 3,863,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,507. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

