Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

IRT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.04. 328,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

