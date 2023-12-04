Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,000 shares during the quarter. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for about 6.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.08% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $60,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $59,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 3.0 %
TV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,207. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.67.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
