Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.10

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.10 and last traded at $173.80, with a volume of 137653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.84.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

