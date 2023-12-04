88,115 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by 1060 Capital LLC

1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Light & Wonder accounts for 7.6% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Light & Wonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNW. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 4.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNW. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 262,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $89.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Stories

