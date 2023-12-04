1060 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Terex comprises approximately 3.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,504. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

