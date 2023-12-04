1060 Capital LLC Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. International Game Technology accounts for about 6.4% of 1060 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $27.59. 446,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

