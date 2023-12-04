Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $299,530. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

NYSE:WY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.28. 951,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.