Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,838,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.