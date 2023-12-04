Sittner & Nelson LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PXD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.27. 656,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,938. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.13 and a 200 day moving average of $225.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

