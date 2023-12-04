Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $128,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance
Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 270,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.
T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,040 shares of company stock worth $5,367,895. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.
About T. Rowe Price Group
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
