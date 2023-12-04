Sittner & Nelson LLC Trims Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,895,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 120.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.2 %

EIX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 446,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile



Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

