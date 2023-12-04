Sittner & Nelson LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

