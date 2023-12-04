Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 88.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 942.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.63. 24,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on BANR

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.