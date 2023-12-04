Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 235 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 0.8% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.20. 1,341,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,792. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

