Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 370.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

DFNL traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $28.90. 6,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $174.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

