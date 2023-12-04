Lonestar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 1.2% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.22. 723,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,067. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

