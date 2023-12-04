Palisade Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palisade Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,101. The company has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

