Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.77% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $165,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.30. The company had a trading volume of 235,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

