Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.58. 1,595,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.