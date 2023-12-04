Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 3,596 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.31. 913,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.94. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

