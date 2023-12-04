Union Savings Bank Invests $4.53 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.7% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,924,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,535,352. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average of $181.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.