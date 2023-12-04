Mendel Money Management Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

