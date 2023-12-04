Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Baxter International by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 21.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,307,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Baxter International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

