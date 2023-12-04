Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS opened at $34.87 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

