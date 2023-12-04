Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in November

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of AESI opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,749,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,984. 82.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,065.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 581,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 531,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

