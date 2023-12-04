Prelude Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Shares of MPWR opened at $559.61 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.63 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.55 and a 200 day moving average of $501.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

