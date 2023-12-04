Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,517 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VAALCO Energy worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

EGY stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $490.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

