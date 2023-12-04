Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $515,000 in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBAI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

