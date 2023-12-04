Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $476,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after buying an additional 696,773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.