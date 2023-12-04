Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $54.58 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.75% of Littelfuse worth $54,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $238.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.51. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $211.16 and a one year high of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

