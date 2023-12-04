Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 212,608 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $50,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 72.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,054 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth about $21,793,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $128.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.