Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $49.65 Million Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,728,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,649,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.98% of Schneider National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Schneider National by 20.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $3,695,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.02 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

